"Mr Michael has confirmed his proposed candidacy as a UKIP MP. Sadly any Gogglebox cast member who becomes a candidate for a political party will have to step down from their involvement in Gogglebox," said a statement from the broadcaster at the time.

"It’s with great regret that The Michaels are no longer in the show. They have been excellent contributors to Gogglebox, and we are very grateful for all they have given to the show."

However, after Mr Michael failed to win the seat in East Sussex’s Hastings and Rye this year (collecting 13.3% of the votes in the constituency) the family are now set for a return for the upcoming sixth series, which will begin on September 11th. Hooray!

Notably, the Michaels aren’t the only family to be dropped from the series – the Gilbey’s had to leave Gogglebox in 2014 when son George Gilbey went on Celebrity Big Brother. We’re still awaiting the sad day when Sandy and Sandra have to leave to take over Top Gear…

The new series of Gogglebox starts on Channel 4 at 9pm on Friday September 11