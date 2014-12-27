Mel B's appearance on The Big Fat Quiz of the Year: the Twitter reaction
DJ Toby Anstis rounds on Mel B’s bizarre turn on the Channel 4 show...but at least Sarah Millican impresses
X Factor judge Mel B certainly got Twitter talking with her subdued performance on Channel 4’s Big Fat Quiz of the Year on Boxing Day.
The former Spice Girl's failure to get into the spirit of things saw her trending on the social media site, with radio presenter Toby Anstis among those lamenting her lack of chemistry with her teammate, the comedian Micky Flanagan.
He tweeted:
Poor Micky Flanagan, it could have been so much fun.....with anyone but #melb #bigfatquiz
— Toby Anstis (@tobyanstis) December 26, 2014
Olympian Greg Rutherford was also unimpressed with Mel:
He added:
More like this
Other viewers seemed similarly underwhelmed. One wrote:
Another added:
The X Factor judge certainly looked a bit out of place on the show, which was hosted by Jimmy Carr and also featured David Mitchell, Richard Ayoade, Sarah Millican and Kevin Bridges.
At one point she engaged in an altercation with Ayoade when he produced a banana claiming it was to keep his energy levels up. This prompted Mel to tell him he was “a bit weird”.
He interjected: "Well I'll be quipping right til the final adverts."
At least this tickled one viewer:
She declined to laugh at Jimmy Carr’s quips at the expense of The X Factor, covering her ears and telling the host to “keep it moving”.
Later in the show Mel asked Jimmy “can I ask an audience member?", prompting Carr to look at the audience and mouth: “What the f**k? "
Still, at least fans of the show can tune into The Big Fat Anniversary Quiz on January 2nd to celebrate ten years of the show. This edition will feature Jonathan Ross, Warwick Davis, Russell Brand, Jack Whitehall, Claudia Winkleman and Noel Fielding.
As one tweeter put it: