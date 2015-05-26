Meet the new member of former Britain's Got Talent finalists Jack Pack
After finishing in fourth place last year, Jack Pack return as guest performers with new member Martin McCafferty, a singer/songwriter who's also appeared in Game of Thrones
Last year they were finalists, and now tonight, four-piece swing band Jack Pack are returning to the Britain’s Got Talent stage as guest performers. But you may notice something a little different. Sean Ryder Wolf, Alfie Palmer and Andrew Bourn are all back, but there’s a new member.
Here they are performing during last year's finals:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aRXX7udcg4U
And here, pictured on the far left, is new member Martin McCafferty:
More like this
It was announced last year that Martin would be joining the group after former member Adam Diplock and the band parted ways amid a court case involving Diplock. He was later cleared of all charges. It was in fact the wife of band member Andrew who spotted Martin and helped kick start his move to become a fully-fledged Jack Pack member.
Martin’s addition came as the band signed a deal with BGT boss Simon Cowell’s label Syco, with a self-titled album following this summer.
Martin has plenty of experience of performing, beginning his career as a singer/songwriter in Dublin, where he did a fair bit of touring as a solo artist. He’s put his university studies on hold to join the band, having previously been enrolled as a student at Plymouth University.
The singer’s CV also boasts television appearances, playing a member of the Night's Watch in fantasy series Game of Thrones and a hotel Maitre de in BBC’s crime thriller The Fall. Martin also starred as Detective Munro in 2013 TV series The Clandestine.
But it looks like Martin’s other projects will be on hold for now. Jack Pack’s representatives told RadioTimes.com that all of their focus is on the band. “They just want to go as big as they can, internationally as well. I don’t think they’ve got time to do anything else. They’re non-stop recording.”
Jack Pack’s self-titled debut album is out this summer through Syco Music.
Britain's Got Talent's semi-finals continue tonight from 7:30pm, with Jack Pack performing during the results show from 9:30pm on ITV