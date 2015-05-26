https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aRXX7udcg4U

And here, pictured on the far left, is new member Martin McCafferty:

It was announced last year that Martin would be joining the group after former member Adam Diplock and the band parted ways amid a court case involving Diplock. He was later cleared of all charges. It was in fact the wife of band member Andrew who spotted Martin and helped kick start his move to become a fully-fledged Jack Pack member.

Martin’s addition came as the band signed a deal with BGT boss Simon Cowell’s label Syco, with a self-titled album following this summer.

Martin has plenty of experience of performing, beginning his career as a singer/songwriter in Dublin, where he did a fair bit of touring as a solo artist. He’s put his university studies on hold to join the band, having previously been enrolled as a student at Plymouth University.

The singer’s CV also boasts television appearances, playing a member of the Night's Watch in fantasy series Game of Thrones and a hotel Maitre de in BBC’s crime thriller The Fall. Martin also starred as Detective Munro in 2013 TV series The Clandestine.

But it looks like Martin’s other projects will be on hold for now. Jack Pack’s representatives told RadioTimes.com that all of their focus is on the band. “They just want to go as big as they can, internationally as well. I don’t think they’ve got time to do anything else. They’re non-stop recording.”

Jack Pack’s self-titled debut album is out this summer through Syco Music.

Britain's Got Talent's semi-finals continue tonight from 7:30pm, with Jack Pack performing during the results show from 9:30pm on ITV