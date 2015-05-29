Meet the Britain's Got Talent 2015 finalists
Jamie Raven, Entity Allstars, The Neales, Jules & Matisse and more will line-up to compete in this Sunday night's grand final
It's been a mammoth week of live Britain's Got Talent semi-finals and now, apart from the as-yet-unknown Wildcard acts - this Sunday's final line-up is complete.
Come Sunday, these acts will take to the stage one last time to make their bid for this year's title. The winner will earn their spot at this year's Royal Variety Show and they'll also bag £250,000 prize money.
Judges Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden will be in attendance as they and us viewers wait to hear the final result. But who's taking part? Check out this year's finalists...
Calum Scott: singer and Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WSinMOs5eGw
More like this
Danny Posthill: impressionist
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wYntuVaPVKE
Isaac Waddington: singer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L69X-e3ftN8
Côr Glanaethwy: choir
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L8jVrWQZmYs
The Neales: father/son 'man band'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQl3njbs-ag
Old Men Grooving: dad dancing
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ggswWVZ8zKA
UDI: light dance group
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A7IMKWvyBn4
Jules and Matisse: dog dance act
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FkOrDDr_s88
Jamie Raven: magician
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f0m9QtYWTIE
Entity Allstars
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CfaXgOUGA_0
See the Britain's Got Talent final this Sunday from 7:30pm on ITV