It's been a mammoth week of live Britain's Got Talent semi-finals and now, apart from the as-yet-unknown Wildcard acts - this Sunday's final line-up is complete.

Come Sunday, these acts will take to the stage one last time to make their bid for this year's title. The winner will earn their spot at this year's Royal Variety Show and they'll also bag £250,000 prize money.

Judges Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden will be in attendance as they and us viewers wait to hear the final result. But who's taking part? Check out this year's finalists...

Calum Scott: singer and Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WSinMOs5eGw

Danny Posthill: impressionist

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wYntuVaPVKE

Isaac Waddington: singer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L69X-e3ftN8

Côr Glanaethwy: choir

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L8jVrWQZmYs

The Neales: father/son 'man band'

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQl3njbs-ag

Old Men Grooving: dad dancing

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ggswWVZ8zKA

UDI: light dance group

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A7IMKWvyBn4

Jules and Matisse: dog dance act

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FkOrDDr_s88

Jamie Raven: magician

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f0m9QtYWTIE

Entity Allstars

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CfaXgOUGA_0

See the Britain's Got Talent final this Sunday from 7:30pm on ITV

