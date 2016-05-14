Belgium – What’s The Pressure (Laura Tesoro)

Czech Republic – I Stand (Gabriela Gunčíková)

The Netherlands – Slow Down (Douwe Bob)

Azerbaijan – Miracle (Samra)

Hungary – Pioneer (Freddie)

Italy – No Degree of Separation (Francesca Michielin)

Israel – Made of Stars (Hovi Star)

Bulgaria – If Love Was A Crime (Poli Genova)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yKsNfccUTuk

Sweden – If I Were Sorry (Frans)

Germany – Ghost (Jamie-Lee)

France – J’ai cherché (Amir)

Poland – Colour of Your Life (Michael Szpak)

Australia – Sound of Silence (Dami Im)

Cyprus – Alter Ego (Minus One)

Serbia – Goodbye (Sanja Vučić ZAA)

Lithuania – I’ve Been Waiting for This Night (Donny Montell)

Croatia – Lighthouse (Nina Kraljić)

Russia – You Are The Only One (Sergey Lazarev)

Spain – Say Yay (Barei)

Latvia – Heartbeat (Justs)

Ukraine – 1944 (Jamala)

Malta – Walk on Water (Ira Losco)

Georgia – Midnight Gold (Nika Kocharov and Young Georgian Lolitaz)

Austria – Loin d’ici (ZOË )

United Kingdom – You’re Not Alone (Joe and Jake)

Armenia – LoveWave (Iveta Mukuchyan)

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final will air on BBC1 and BBC Radio 2 on Saturday 14th May from 8pm

