Meet the 26 acts singing in the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final
Who's singing for who? And are their songs any good?
Published: Saturday, 14 May 2016 at 9:00 am
Belgium – What’s The Pressure (Laura Tesoro)
Czech Republic – I Stand (Gabriela Gunčíková)
The Netherlands – Slow Down (Douwe Bob)
Azerbaijan – Miracle (Samra)
Hungary – Pioneer (Freddie)
Italy – No Degree of Separation (Francesca Michielin)
Israel – Made of Stars (Hovi Star)
Bulgaria – If Love Was A Crime (Poli Genova)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yKsNfccUTuk
Sweden – If I Were Sorry (Frans)
Germany – Ghost (Jamie-Lee)
France – J’ai cherché (Amir)
Poland – Colour of Your Life (Michael Szpak)
Australia – Sound of Silence (Dami Im)
Cyprus – Alter Ego (Minus One)
Serbia – Goodbye (Sanja Vučić ZAA)
Lithuania – I’ve Been Waiting for This Night (Donny Montell)
Croatia – Lighthouse (Nina Kraljić)
Russia – You Are The Only One (Sergey Lazarev)
Spain – Say Yay (Barei)
Latvia – Heartbeat (Justs)
Ukraine – 1944 (Jamala)
Malta – Walk on Water (Ira Losco)
Georgia – Midnight Gold (Nika Kocharov and Young Georgian Lolitaz)
Austria – Loin d’ici (ZOË )
United Kingdom – You’re Not Alone (Joe and Jake)
Armenia – LoveWave (Iveta Mukuchyan)
The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final will air on BBC1 and BBC Radio 2 on Saturday 14th May from 8pm
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement