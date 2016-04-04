She is a TV presenter, sexologist, clinical psychologist and fully qualified sex therapist.

She's also been a Sexual Health Goodwill Ambassador for the UN since 1999, where she's worked across projects dealing with child marriage, female genital mutilation, AIDS, pregnancy, safe birthing and sex eduction.

Oh, and she was Miss Belgium 1986.

With the help of Steve Jones, Goedele is teaching us uptight Brits about the ins and outs of sex. She'll be asking the guest couples questions and giving them practical advice before sending them into the sex boxes to do the dirty on TV. She'll then debrief them, in her unique straight-talking kinda way.

"I’m looking forward to meeting more couples and getting an insight into their relationships through honest and open conversations about what goes on between the sheets. I can’t wait to spice up Britain’s love lives," she said, back when the series was commissioned.

The 53-year-old presented Sex in Class, a programme which aired on Channel 4 last summer. Liekens tackled British sex education, talking to British teenagers honestly and candidly about sex and pornography. She also spoke to a member of parliament about shortcomings (ahem) in the UK's sexual education.

She's presented a number of programmes in Belgium and worked on the radio. She's written for magazines and she's published a number of books, including The Vagina Book, The Penis Book, Our Sexbook, SOS Sex and The Orgasm Book. You get the idea.

Here's Goedele going a bit deeper (sorry) into her views on sex education and how Britain needs to take "off the blinkers" when it comes to sex...

Yep. Goedele has Twitter where she tweets about everyday sexism, sex education and the like. Often in Belgian. She also has Facebook.

