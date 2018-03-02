What do they do?

Baasit's an IT teacher – unsurprisingly, his pupils are massive fans of the show. Umar's a microbiologist at the Royal Derby Hospital.

What's their style?

Sid's wife and daughters might be camera-shy, but the Siddiquis have made nights in front of the telly a proper family affair. Baasit's one-year-old daughter even made a guest appearance for Halloween.

Sid (@goggleboxsid) clearly has a lot of time on his hands right now – nothing like a good Candy Crush addiction to get your through the long Gogglebox gap.

At least he's had his wife's birthday to celebrate/worry about.

Baasit (@baasitsiddiqui) and the rest of the family recently hung out with some of the This Is England '90 stars in Edinburgh. Not bad having Vicky McClure as a fan, is it?

Oh, and they all got a classic caricature – sadly minus their Gogglebox sofa.