The team will be led by Clare Balding and The Last Leg’s Adam Hills, and also includes Formula 1 presenter Lee McKenzie and former Olympic champion Jonathan Edwards, with additional presenters such as Breaking Bad actor RJ Mitte, broadcaster Sophie Morgan and former marine commando JJ Chalmers.

They will appear alongside presenters familiar from Channel 4’s 2012 coverage, including Ade Adepitan and Arthur Williams.

The Last Leg will air throughout the Games, with the entire production shipped to Rio and filmed live in front of a studio audience at the Olympic Park.

RJ Mitte said: “I have nothing but admiration for these superhuman athletes who refuse to be confined by what nature has dictated. I cannot wait to witness them push themselves to the limit and be a part of Channel 4’s ground-breaking coverage.”

Clare Balding added: “It is a privilege to return to Channel 4 for the Paralympics and build on our Bafta award-winning legacy of the 2012 Games, which helped shift Para sport from the margins to the mainstream - and transform perceptions of disability.“

Last Leg presenter Adam Hills said: "From the day the London 2012 Paralympics ended, I've been in training for Rio. I've been working on writing better jokes, hosting as many shows as I can, linking to ad breaks as seamlessly as possible. It's been a long, hard road, of blood, sweat and tears - but now I'm ready to try to set a personal best at Rio."