“Owing to illness, Max Evan's partner Ale will not be performing this weekend,” an ITV spokesperson said.

“He will instead be dancing alongside Brandee Malto.”

Dancing on Ice Professional Brandee Malto (ITV)

"Sad to announce that unfortunately I won't be able to take part of the competition this Sunday due to being diagnosed with the flu,” Ale added on Twitter.

"Wishing the best to my partner this Sunday. He will be skating with my really good friend Brandee! I’m sure they will do really good!"

Fingers crossed everyone is fighting fit again soon.

Dancing on Ice continues this Sunday 25th February at 6:00pm on ITV