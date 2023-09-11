Following the news, This Morning paid tribute to the teenager. A statement on Instagram read: "Everyone at This Morning is shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of Matty Lock, aged just 19.

"He was a delightful young man, a joy to work with and his passion for vacuum cleaners and general mechanics was infectious. His family came to the studio and they were so proud that he'd turned a childhood hobby into a career.

"We will miss him and send our condolences to his family."

This Morning host Holly Willoughby also paid her respects to Lock, posting on her Instagram Story: "So shocked and saddened to hear the news today. Matty was a wonderful person with a true passion for what he did. My love goes out to his friends and family at what must be a very difficult time."

Rylan Clark paid tribute and said: "God that's really sad. Sending love."

Labour North West also paid tribute to the councillor on social media. The post read: "On behalf of UK Labour, I want to express our deepest condolences at the loss of Cllr Matty Lock.

"He had his whole life ahead of him, with huge potential who I know was admired and loved across our party. Out thoughts are with his mum and dad and family at this difficult time."

Deputy leader of the Labour Party Angela Rayner, also paid tribute. "Incredibly sad news, Matty did so much for his community," she wrote. "My love and prayers are with his friends and family."

Labour MP for Sefton Central, Bill Esterson, paid further tribute to Lock on his Twitter page, sharing photos of the late councillor.

"I've spent the day reflecting on Matty's life and reading the beautiful comments from friends and strangers," he wrote. "Rarely has anyone so young generated so much affection."

Matty Lock captured the hearts of This Morning viewers after appearing on the daytime show to speak about his love of vacuums, something that started at just two years old.

He told hosts he had amassed 130 vacuums in his collection by the age of 13, buying them to fix and clean up, before reselling them.

Advertisement

Whilst appearing on the show, he said: "I just find it so satisfying getting them from places like builder's yards where they're full of plaster – being able to clean them up, make them look nice and get them up to a really good standard."