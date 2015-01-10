Matthew Kelly makes special appearance in return of Stars in Their Eyes
The rebooted format, hosted by Harry Hill, begins this evening on ITV with a brief cameo from its former host
After an eight year hiatus, Stars in Their Eyes is back, but any plucky singers uttering the line "Tonight Matthew..." will get a ticking off from new host Harry Hill.
The comedian and presenter is stepping into the shoes of Matthew Kelly who introduced wannabe warblers between 1994-2004 before handing over the reins to Cat Deeley.
Now it's Hill – known for fronting TV Burp – who will be emerging from those iconic smoking doors and putting stars in the public's eyes once again. But tonight's opening episode will also pay homage to the format's most famous host...
Matthew Kelly will make a brief cameo in the new series' opening sketch, arriving at the studio dressed in a brightly-coloured coat before heading into a dressing room marked "host Stars in Their Eyes". But instead of Kelly emerging to present, it's Harry Hill who steps back out wearing the same oversized jacket.
The first episode of the new series features a dog groomer from Stroud, a barmaid and electrician from Morden, London, a nurse from Slough, a labourer from Stoke and a bread demand planner from Cardiff, all hoping to bag a coveted spot in the grand final.
Stars in Their Eyes begins tonight at 7:00pm on ITV