Now it's Hill – known for fronting TV Burp – who will be emerging from those iconic smoking doors and putting stars in the public's eyes once again. But tonight's opening episode will also pay homage to the format's most famous host...

Matthew Kelly will make a brief cameo in the new series' opening sketch, arriving at the studio dressed in a brightly-coloured coat before heading into a dressing room marked "host Stars in Their Eyes". But instead of Kelly emerging to present, it's Harry Hill who steps back out wearing the same oversized jacket.

The first episode of the new series features a dog groomer from Stroud, a barmaid and electrician from Morden, London, a nurse from Slough, a labourer from Stoke and a bread demand planner from Cardiff, all hoping to bag a coveted spot in the grand final.

Stars in Their Eyes begins tonight at 7:00pm on ITV