In fact, it's the all-terrain Ariel Nomad that's causing LeBlanc issues.

"A door would have been nice," he grumbles after attempting to fold himself in half to get in. He seems alright once he's managed it though, yelling "this is too fun" as he races around Morocco. Well, until he gets a face full of dust, that is.

We'll just call this Star in a Really Annoying Car for now.

The first episode of Top Gear is expected to air on 29th May on BBC2 with a planned worldwide simulcast