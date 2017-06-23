It is a concept thought up by Radio 1 DJ and former Xtra Factor host Matt Edmondson who, according to ITV2, will be “cheering them on or commiserating with them from the sidelines on their quest for love”.

The channel hopes it will engage with their “ever growing audience of twenty-somethings".

Edmondson said: “Those who know me know that I’m considered an EXPERT in both fashion (have you seen my knitwear?) and dating (have you seen me at a bowling alley?). So, it was only a matter of time before I had an idea for a TV show that covered both areas.

More like this

Advertisement

“I can’t wait to help fashion-conscious singles find love.”