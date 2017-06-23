Matt Edmondson's new dating show sees singletons dressing their potential dates
It's the opposite of Naked Attraction...
If you haven’t managed to find love by Dating in the Dark, getting Married at First Sight or indeed by looking at people's genitalia in a quest for Naked Attraction – then ITV2’s new dating show might just be the one for you.
Dress to Impress will see three competitors try to win over a potential date by dressing them up – the idea being that people will fall hopelessly into each other's arms because of their shared sense of fashion.
It is a concept thought up by Radio 1 DJ and former Xtra Factor host Matt Edmondson who, according to ITV2, will be “cheering them on or commiserating with them from the sidelines on their quest for love”.
The channel hopes it will engage with their “ever growing audience of twenty-somethings".
Edmondson said: “Those who know me know that I’m considered an EXPERT in both fashion (have you seen my knitwear?) and dating (have you seen me at a bowling alley?). So, it was only a matter of time before I had an idea for a TV show that covered both areas.
“I can’t wait to help fashion-conscious singles find love.”