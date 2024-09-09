The two teams haven't played a Test together at this venue since 1998, when Sri Lanka secured a 10-wicket victory over England, making the event a treat for cricket fans.

Therefore, the public broadcaster has opted to bump Mastermind from its usual slot at 7:30pm on BBC Two in favour of coverage from the fourth day of this final Test in the current series.

The news may come as a disappointment to fans of the long-running quiz format, which has been on our screens since 1972, with Myrie following in the footsteps of Magnus Magnusson, Peter Snow, Clive Anderson and John Humphrys.

Thanks to the BBC listing, we do know which specialist subjects to expect when the show returns at 7:30pm next Monday 16th September.

Those are: the films of Martin Scorsese, American singer-songwriter Phil Ochs, costume designer Edith Head and historical figure Mary Tudor. Get studying now if you wish to play along!

Some fans were left confused when Mastermind was abruptly absent from schedules last week, with one messaging Myrie on X (formerly Twitter) to let him know they were "missing" the show.

The newsreader confirmed that the famous black chair will be back in action next week as more contestants brave that ticking clock and bright spotlight in the hopes of quiz show glory.

The competition between England and Sri Lanka wrapped up today, with BBC Two's Today at the Test ready to examine how the result came about (we won't spoil it here, in case you're waiting to tune in).

England's national cricket team will now be taking a short break before more international games; they face Pakistan next month and New Zealand in December.

Mastermind continues on BBC Two at 7:30pm on Monday 16th September 2024.

Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.