Aled's big unmasking was not exactly a surprise to most fans, who had guessed the Welsh singer and presenter was under the costume by his second performance.

This weekend, The Masked Singer dealt another surprise double elimination, with two The Masked Singer contestants leaving the show: Michelle Williams, who was under the Rockhopper costume, and Aled Jones, revealed to be Traffic Cone.

In an exclusive chat with RadioTimes.com, Aled revealed he did actually try to throw viewers off his scent.

"I tried to very much change my voice for the Greatest Showman one, and again that week people thought it was other people, which was good," he said.

"There were other names being bandied around, but you know, the judges never got me, which was really good. There was one week where Jonathan Ross said someone Welsh and I thought 'Oh no'. But actually, he thought it was Rob Brydon, which is great."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When asked whether he had to hold back laughter at some of the Masked Singer judges' wilder guesses, he said: "All the time!"

He explained: "I pretended to walk off when they said it was David Dickinson. My problem was that when Joel [Dommett] used to say, 'Thank you very much traffic cone,' I always ran off the wrong way.

"So they always had to come and chase me to get me to go through the right exit. But yeah, the guesses were part of the fun. I know Davina [McCall] and Jonathan quite well, so hearing them guess the completely wrong names was great."

Additional reporting by Grace Henry.

The Masked Singer on ITV and ITV Hub continues on Saturday evenings. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.