Going one step further than Have I Got News For You, the comedians have been filming themselves giving their searing social and political putdowns from their own homes, reaching their audience even in isolation.

But will the series be back for a fifth run?

When will The Mash Report be back on TV?

No official announcement has been made about a fifth series yet. However the show performs well for BBC2 and there is every reason to believe it will be back.

More like this

The show usually returns after a break of somewhere between 7 and 11 months. So we could expect to see a new series on our screens somewhere between December 2020 and April 2021 if commissioning follows the same pattern.

The Mash Report is one of the few shows that can be produced from home, so the current climate could mean that we see it back on TV even sooner.

What is The Mash Report?

The satirical BBC2 show has been compared to The Daily Show in the United States. It's an irreverent, satirical series reflecting current events via comedy monologues, stand-up, mock lectures and sketches. The show is hosted by Nish Kumar and clips from the episodes regularly go viral. Rachel Parris's hilarious hot take on sexual harassment and the Me Too campaign has racked up more than 1.5 million views.

Advertisement

To see what else is on, don't forget to check out our TV Guide.