There’ll be enough technical tips and tricks to keep novices and expert cooks alike happy, plus Mary will share some stories from her own life.

Mary’s also set to hit the road, meeting suppliers and producers during which we’re told she’ll show she's more than adept at crayfishing.

Advertisement

“Mary is one of the ultimate icons of cookery programming and it's a delight to serve her latest offering to a BBC2 audience,” said Tom Edwards, Commissioning Editor. “This series connects with something that is essential to Mary – delicious food, made fool proof.”