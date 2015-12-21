Mary Berry gets new six-part BBC2 series Foolproof Cooking
The beloved chef is getting ready to dish up more of her kitchen secrets…
Mary Berry is heading back to BBC2 for a brand new show: Foolproof Cooking.
The six-part series will see the Great British Bake Off judge share handy kitchen tricks as well as serving up a whole host of recipes guaranteed to help in any culinary situation. So whether you’re looking to impress your nearest and dearest or seeking out comforting food on those dark and cold winter nights, Mary’s got a handy idea.
There’ll be enough technical tips and tricks to keep novices and expert cooks alike happy, plus Mary will share some stories from her own life.
Mary’s also set to hit the road, meeting suppliers and producers during which we’re told she’ll show she's more than adept at crayfishing.
“Mary is one of the ultimate icons of cookery programming and it's a delight to serve her latest offering to a BBC2 audience,” said Tom Edwards, Commissioning Editor. “This series connects with something that is essential to Mary – delicious food, made fool proof.”