Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood get secretive on the set of Radio Times photoshoot
The Great British Bake Off judges prepare for another spell in the tent...
You may have noticed that The Great British Bake Off is back on our telly screens this Wednesday. (May have noticed? Who are we kidding. It's been in our diaries since last year's final...)
And to mark this momentous day (finally, there is more on TV than sport!) we welcomed master cake makers Paul Hollywood and Mary Berry onto the cover of Radio Times.
Though usually suitably stern and serious when it comes to judging the sogginess of bottoms, when we got them on set the King and Queen of baked goods just couldn't keep a straight face.
Honestly. Who knows what scandalous things Hollywood was whispering into Mary Berry's ear...
Paul and Mary were shot exclusively for Radio Times by Nicky Johnston
The Great British Bake Off returns on Wednesday at 8:00pm on BBC1