Brotherhood of Man were best known for winning the Eurovision Song Contest for the UK back in 1976 with their song Save Your Kisses for Me, which became one of the best-selling Eurovision singles in the competition’s history.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our great friend and colleague Brotherhood Of Man's Martin Lee, who slipped peacefully away on the evening of Sunday, September 29, 2024, from heart failure after a short illness. Martin was 77,” the statement read.

It continued: "Martin sang lead vocals on the 1976 Eurovision Winner Save your kisses for me which was number 1 in 31 countries and the Guinness book biggest selling Eurovision single of all time plus the biggest winner by percentage of vote.

"He will be sadly missed by his fellow band members Nicky Stevens, Lee Sheriden and especially Sandra Stevens to whom he had been married for 45 happy years.

"Over the past 50 years the four of us have toured the world together in harmony and have so many happy memories but now we are in total shock and cannot imagine a world without Martin Lee. R.I.P."

Lee joined Brotherhood of Man in 1972 as the band's lead vocalist and guitarist – alongside Lee Sheriden, Sandra Stevens, and Nicky Stevens – after the initial line-up disbanded.

Four years later, the band led the UK to victory in the Eurovision Song Contest with their song Save Your Kisses for Me which topped the table with 164 points, more than 70 points ahead of second-placed Switzerland.

Save Your Kisses for Me hit number one in the UK singles chart that same year, and replicated the feat in more than 30 different countries.

Ahead of their Eurovision win, the band initially found success with their single United We Stand, which was also the name of their debut album.

The band's other hits included Oh Boy and Kiss Me Kiss Your Baby.