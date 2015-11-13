Martin Freeman feels the force in Star Wars Children in Need sketch
The Sherlock star tries his best Jedi mind tricks on R2-D2 during the TV fundraiser on BBC1 tonight
Sherlock may have a Mind Palace to rival Master Yoda's but did you know John Watson could pull Jedi mind tricks out of the bag? Or at least he can try…
Martin Freeman will be doing just that on BBC1 this evening as the actor joins the cast of the special Star Wars Children in Need sketch.
Airing between 8.30pm and 9pm, the skit sees Warwick Davis, R2-D2 and C-3PO heading off on a quest to find a Star Wars superfan to trigger the first BBC Children in Need totaliser of the night.
Freeman is just one of the familiar faces they'll meet along the way, though.
More like this
Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson is keeping things in order as a security guard. It's as yet unclear whether he's a rebel or a member of the First Order.
Barbara Windsor's feeling wookie.
And Lord Sugar's got the Stromtroopers in check.
Who will be the Chosen One? Who shall bring the bank balance?
You'll have to watch to find out.
Children in Need airs on BBC1 from 7.30pm, with a brief move to BBC2 from 10-10.30pm, on Friday November 13th