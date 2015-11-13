Airing between 8.30pm and 9pm, the skit sees Warwick Davis, R2-D2 and C-3PO heading off on a quest to find a Star Wars superfan to trigger the first BBC Children in Need totaliser of the night.

Freeman is just one of the familiar faces they'll meet along the way, though.

More like this

Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson is keeping things in order as a security guard. It's as yet unclear whether he's a rebel or a member of the First Order.

Barbara Windsor's feeling wookie.

And Lord Sugar's got the Stromtroopers in check.

Who will be the Chosen One? Who shall bring the bank balance?

You'll have to watch to find out.

Advertisement

Children in Need airs on BBC1 from 7.30pm, with a brief move to BBC2 from 10-10.30pm, on Friday November 13th