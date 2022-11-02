And there’s nothing to get you in the festive spirit quite like a song or two from Mariah Carey.

With November upon us, it’s time to shake off the spooky vibes and kick off almost two months of non-stop Christmas festivities.

Well, thanks to Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special you can hear Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas and many more songs.

Directed by Hamish Hamilton and Roman Coppola, the special first debuted on Apple TV Plus back in December 2020 and revolves around a festive crisis in which the North Pole is left with no choice but to call Santa Claus’s friend, Mariah Carey, to the rescue.

The special features an array of guest stars including Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande and Snoop Dogg.

But where can you watch it in 2022? Here's all you need to know.

How to watch Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special?

Head on over to Apple TV Plus to watch the special.

The service costs £4.99 a month, but there is a seven-day free trial which is more than enough time to watch this and try out more shows that the platform has – Defending Jacob and For All Mankind being two well worth a watch.

Apple dropped the special on 4TH December 2020, so it is there and ready to watch right now!

What is Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special about?

It might be two years since the special was released, but its synopsis remains delightfully festive: "Faced with a holiday cheer crisis, the North Pole knows there's only one person who can save the day: Santa Claus's great friend, Mariah Carey.

"Combining musical performances from Carey, Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson, dynamic dancing and groundbreaking animation, the undisputed Queen of Christmas jumps into action to create a holiday spectacular to make the whole world merry."

Well, that's us still sold!

Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special guests

As mentioned above, Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson appear alongside Carey, but they are not alone.

Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, Misty Copeland and even Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown all show up during it.

