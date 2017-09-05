Mariah Carey announces first ever live UK Christmas shows
Published: Tuesday, 5 September 2017 at 3:15 pm
Christmas has come early for fans this side of the pond with the announcement that Mariah Carey will play two live festive tour dates.
It will be the first time that Mariah has brought her Christmas show to the UK as the tour is titled the All I Want For Christmas Is You Concert.
She will play just two dates in the this winter at Manchester Arena on December 10th and also London's O2 Arena on December 11th.
Tickets for the shows go on sale on Ticketmaster on September 8th.
Mariah, who has recorded two Christmas albums, said she was ‘excited’ to perform in the UK. We just hope for the ticket price she sings All I Want For Christmas Is You at least twice.
