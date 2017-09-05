She will play just two dates in the this winter at Manchester Arena on December 10th and also London's O2 Arena on December 11th.

Tickets for the shows go on sale on Ticketmaster on September 8th.

Advertisement

Mariah, who has recorded two Christmas albums, said she was ‘excited’ to perform in the UK. We just hope for the ticket price she sings All I Want For Christmas Is You at least twice.