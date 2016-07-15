The 24-year-old will be travelling around the country for two months, trying to catch all the creatures released for the game. In one week he's already visited six different towns and has captured 90 out of 151 Pokémon.

"I wanted to have an adventure," Currie told The Guardian. "I have been working for six years and I was desperate for a break. And Pokémon gave me the chance to live that dream."

Sometimes Currie stays out hunting til 3am, and he says he 'sleeps deeply' thanks to all the walking he does throughout the day.

More like this

So far his trip has been done on a shoestring, staying with friends or in backpacker hostels, but since news of his story has spread he's been approached by transport companies offering to take him to remote parts of the country.

“I think the most exciting experience so far was in Sumner, Christchurch, which has become a hot spot for Pokémon hunters,” Currie said.

“There were about 100 people there hunting. And some of these people would usually be shut up at home and really reclusive. Hunting for Pokémon is bringing them into the real world. It was such a buzzy atmosphere, when someone spotted a rare Pokémon they would shout out to alert the crowd.”

Advertisement

Sounds like a good way to spend a couple of months to us.