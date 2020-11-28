The 19-year-old performed a Quickstep to When You’re Smiling by Andy Williams along with her professional dance partner Gorka Marquez and she certainly impressed the Strictly Come Dancing judges.

Following her performance, Craig Revel Horwood gave her a nine, while both Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas gave the dancer a perfect 10, giving Maisie her first '10' of the series and pushing her right up to the second place spot on the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard.

Want to stay updated with the cha cha chat? Sign up for all the glitz from the Strictly ballroom at your fingertips Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

It comes after Maisie found herself in the dance off two weeks in a row.

More like this

In Week Five, she ended up in the dance off against Caroline Quentin.

Despite receiving a pretty healthy 27 points from the judges, the actress didn't receive the same acknowledge from the viewers at home when it came to Strictly vote and had to dance once again.

The week before, Maisie had to compete against The Wanted's Max George after they both received the lowest votes from the public.

Maisie Smith was in the bottom two for the second week running.

The judges decided to save Maisie, bringing Max's Strictly journey to an end.

Maisie's high score in Week Six should hopefully save her from being in the dance off and give her a good chance of making it to the Strictly Come Dancing final, which will air on BBC One on December 19th.

It will see four of the remaining couples battling it out to win the Glitterball and be crowned the 2020 winner.

Advertisement

The next Strictly Come Dancing results show is on Sunday, November 29th at 7:25pm. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or take a look at our new TV shows 2020 page to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.