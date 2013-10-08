The foursome are entering the Chelsea fray to shake things up amongst our favourite Sloaney set - and while several of the show's original cast members are nearing their mid to late twenties, this quartet are injecting a youthful breath of fresh air into the show.

Belle (second from the left) is currently in her second year at Newcastle University where she studies politics but, shock horror, she doesn't actually live in Chelsea - she's still based with Mummy and Daddy in Pimlico. While she claims to be single, sparks have been known to fly between her and Freddie who her best friend Tiff says she's destined to end up with. The gang may be new but they've spent plenty of time with their new co-stars at posh hangout Embargos after glugging their swanky cocktails all summer.

Tiffany (second from the right) is also in her second year, studying politics at Bristol University but the two girls have been bezzies since their schooldays. While Belle hooks up with Freddie, Tiff has been known to kiss and flirt with Miffy. We know Chelsea's a small place, but really...

Freddie (far right) has just completed his final year at Newcastle after attending old Sloaney haunt Cranleigh School from the age of 14. He's got good genes on his side - his mum was a Burberry and Louis Vuitton model while his dad is in the hotel business - and Freddie's looking to put them to good use and hunt down a girlfriend. First on his list is lovely Lucy Watson who he knows from school and has fancied for the last five years, but what will Belle and Tiff make of this new development...?

Miffy (far left) has also just finished studying at Newcastle University - he's known Freddie since they were weenie but they've been best buddies since their student days. His family own houses in London and Malta (a sure-fire destination for the next MIC sun session) and he's already pals with Andy and Stevie through Andy's brother. Like many a Chelsea-ite before him, Miffy is a club promoter and, interestingly won't be drawn on his feelings for Tiff, despite some outrageous flirting...

Made in Chelsea returns to our screens on Monday 14 October at 10:00pm on E4