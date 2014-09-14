Last seen snogging the face off Stevie, Steph enjoyed a flirtation with Gogglebox's George Gilbey in the CBB pad but has since been spending plenty of time with Made in Chelsea bestie Lucy Watson, according to both of their Twitter accounts. Could she be set for a return?

And is that Stevie we spot there? Oh yes, it is...

Next up, Alik Alfus - Louise's lover who spent much of this series gazing adoringly at his pint-sized lady friend. Judging by their accounts, he's also in London. Hurrah!

And finally, Billie Carroll. Last seen looking poe-faced as Stevie met up with ex-girlfriend Steph, it looks like the glamorous American has also touched down in the British capital. But which boy is she here to see: Stevie or Spencer...?

No word on Carson or Jules just yet, but we'll keep our eyes peeled.

The Made in Chelsea NYC series finale is tonight at 9:00pm on E4