Made in Chelsea NYC: Alik Alfus, Billie Carroll and Stephanie Pratt are ALL in London
It looks like MIC's newest America recruits are making the trip to the British capital to appear in series eight...
We've grown rather attached to the Made in Chelsea NYC crowd so, as the British cast prepare to return to London at the end of their sojourn to the Big Apple, we have to admit we're rather sad to see the back of Alik, Billie, Carson and Jules.
So, we've done a bit of digging on social media and discovered - to our delight - that certain Americans have made their way to UK shores. First up, Stephanie Pratt. It's no secret The Hills star has swapped LA for London to appear on the recent series of Celebrity Big Brother - but when the public cut short her stay in the house, we couldn't help but wonder whether she'd be cropping up in series eight of MIC.
Last seen snogging the face off Stevie, Steph enjoyed a flirtation with Gogglebox's George Gilbey in the CBB pad but has since been spending plenty of time with Made in Chelsea bestie Lucy Watson, according to both of their Twitter accounts. Could she be set for a return?
And is that Stevie we spot there? Oh yes, it is...
Next up, Alik Alfus - Louise's lover who spent much of this series gazing adoringly at his pint-sized lady friend. Judging by their accounts, he's also in London. Hurrah!
More like this
And finally, Billie Carroll. Last seen looking poe-faced as Stevie met up with ex-girlfriend Steph, it looks like the glamorous American has also touched down in the British capital. But which boy is she here to see: Stevie or Spencer...?
No word on Carson or Jules just yet, but we'll keep our eyes peeled.
The Made in Chelsea NYC series finale is tonight at 9:00pm on E4