Announcing Anholt's death, her family said: "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the death of Maddy Anholt, our beloved daughter, sister, twin, friend, wife and mother, who left this world on Wednesday 13th September, aged 35.

"You may know that shortly after the birth of her incredible daughter Opal last year, Maddy was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer."

Anholt's family continued: "She handled the ensuing surgery and treatment with astonishing grace and courage, accompanied every step of the way by her family and devoted husband, Ben. She spent her final weeks at her parents’ home, Sunflower House, bathed in love and calm, and with the sounds of nature all around.

"We are overwhelmed with gratitude to the many friends who have upheld us with their love and prayers during this difficult time - as well as the countless nurses, doctors and the NHS as a whole, who treated her with unfailing dignity and compassion."

Anholt was the daughter of children’s authors and illustrators Catherine and Laurence Anholt, and trained at The Academy of Live and Recorded Arts (ALRA).

Her book How to Leave Your Psychopath: The Essential Handbook for Escaping Toxic Relationships was published last year, and subsequently she became an Ambassador for Women’s Aid.

The family have set up a fundraiser for Anholt's one-year-old daughter Opal, while they are alternatively asking those looking to give to consider making a contribution to Women's Aid.

Women's Aid's CEO Farah Nazeer said in a statement that Maddy was a "creative, caring and determined woman, who gave her time freely to support us at Women’s Aid".

Nazeer continued: "She wanted to help so that other young women would not experience controlling relationships, and in her memory we will strive to continue this important work. Today our thoughts are with Maddy’s family, her husband Ben, and her one year old daughter Opal."

Comedy producer Gina Lyons wrote in a tribute to Anholt on Twitter, which has recently been re-branded as X: "Can’t quite believe this. @maddy_anholt was an incredibly kind and talented human. Genuinely one of the best ones. Sending love to her family. People say our loss is heavens gain and it couldn’t be more true for Maddy."