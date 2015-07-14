- For the first time, lord of the arts Melvyn Bragg is the subject of a new documentary – what will he reveal?

- Transgender actress Laverne Cox is creating headlines – but don't dare call her a role model...

- Amy Poehler chats to us about her life, comedy, and what is was like to make people laugh after 9/11

- From the slow loris to the California mouse, meet the weirdest parents in the animal world

- Pluto has been glimpsed up close for the first time. Chris Lintott tells us what we might see...

- Jordan Speith has already won the Masters and the US Open this year – can he win St Andrews?

- Triumph! Alison Graham celebrates how viewers do have power over what they watch after the BBC takes Wimbledon 2Day back to basics

- Stand up for the BBC, says Joan Bakewell, who urges the over-75s to continue paying the licence fee if they can

- Kate Ford reveals her most embarrassing moment on Coronation Street

- Secret London: the skeletons that are giving scientists a glimpse of how we lived – and died – in the 16th century

- Meet the talented Dr Rennie, a neuroradiologist working at Great Ormond Street Hospital in an extraordinarily stressful specialism

