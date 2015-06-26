Yep, a joke about Harry Styles is always a good way to start, eh?

“I did say to her when she was interviewing me to drop me a cheeky DM [direct message] on Twitter,” he added – and he's even got ideas for their first date:

“I’m staying overnight in London tonight so I might invite her to my hotel,” he joked.

More like this

Mock we may, but Flack has kind of been running Omar’s fan club, getting the crowd to chant his name last night and encouraging viewers to keep him in the villa. You could say she’s his number one fan.

“Everyone’s been telling me that,” he laughed. “As I walked off stage she followed me [on Twitter] straight away. You never know.”

Flack is just Omar’s type, too. “She’s small, brunette, she’s got good banter. Her laugh as well is infectious.”

I guess the question remains, to pie or not to pie? Over to you Ms Flack...

Advertisement

Love Island continues with a round-up show Saturday at 9:00pm on ITV2