“It didn’t end badly,” Bethany told RadioTimes.com, saying the distance between them – she lives in Leeds while he’s based in London – was the main reason things didn’t develop further.

Indeed, they didn’t get the chance to have a proper date, and she’s hoping their first one will be during her time on the island.

“I’m quite an energetic, bubbly person. [I’d like to do] something like jet skiing and have dinner afterwards. I wouldn’t like to just sit there,” Bethany explained.

“I want to catch up, but I’ll be in the house with him 24/7. I can do that in my own time. If I went on a date with someone, I’d want it to be exciting and have fun.”

Bethany’s not too bothered about stepping on the toes of the other girls who’ve confessed to fancying Luis – which seems to be just about everyone in the villa – saying they’ve “had their chance”.

“If they feel threatened, then that’s their problem. I don’t really get threatened by girls. I’m quite a confident person. I’m not bothered about them having a problem with me. But if they do, I’d hope that they’d confront me about it.”

While she’s not allowed to bring her fire-breathing equipment into the villa for health and safety reasons, I think it’s safe to say she’s going to be lighting a fire under plenty of the islanders…

Love Island continues on Saturday at 9pm with a catch-up show of the week's highlights