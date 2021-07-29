The Radio Times logo
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Entertainment
  4. Love Island’s Liam makes recoupling decision after kiss with Lillie

Love Island’s Liam makes recoupling decision after kiss with Lillie

Liam has been getting close to Lillie during his time at Casa Amor.

From Lifted Entertainment Love Island: SR7: Ep26 on ITV2 and ITV Hub new episodes are available the following morning on BritBox Pictured: Liam and Lillie during the Raunchy Race challenge. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

Published:

Tonight’s episode of Love Island will see Liam Reardon make a key recoupling decision – after he shares a kiss with Lillie Haynes.

Advertisement

Liam, who is currently coupled up with Millie, has been flirting with Lillie since arriving in Casa Amor, and the pair had already shared a kiss during a game of Truth or Dare earlier in the week.

As revealed in a short teaser for tonight’s episode, Liam has now gone one step further by kissing her outside of a challenge.

During the episode, Liam tells her, “It’s been hard to compare the both of you because I’ve known Millie longer. You make me feel a very good way. I do feel a certain way when I’m around you.”

She then asks, “So, I’m doing something right?” before he responds, “You are doing something right.”

The pair then share a kiss before Lillie says, “That’s exactly what I wanted.”

But later, when discussing his options with Toby and Tyler, Liam appears to pledge his allegiance to Millie, despite the kiss.

While Tyler admitted to being torn about whether to recouple or not, Liam said fairly definitively, “I see more of a future with Millie, more than I see one with Lillie.”

Shortly afterwards, Hugo receives a text which reads, “Boys. Tonight there will be a recoupling in which you must decide whether you want to remain coupled up with your partner back in the villa or recouple with one of the new girls. #dontcountthedaysmakethedayscount.”

Advertisement

So, will Liam stay true to his word and remain coupled up with Millie, or will his chemistry with Lillie prove too tempting?

New episodes of Love Island are on ITV2 every night at 9pm, except Saturdays. Episodes are also available to stream on the ITV Hub. For more info check out InstagramTwitterTikTok and Facebook. While you’re waiting, check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight. 

Tags

Spring_RT_1200x800_Marchv2
Try 12 issues for £1

Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1

Subscribe today
All-article-Widget-Rail-Thumb (6)

Exclusive offer from Radio Times:

Ray-Ban’s timeless aviators for under £95!

Get offer