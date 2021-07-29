Love Island’s Liam makes recoupling decision after kiss with Lillie

Tonight’s episode of Love Island will see Liam Reardon make a key recoupling decision – after he shares a kiss with Lillie Haynes.

Liam, who is currently coupled up with Millie, has been flirting with Lillie since arriving in Casa Amor, and the pair had already shared a kiss during a game of Truth or Dare earlier in the week.

As revealed in a short teaser for tonight’s episode, Liam has now gone one step further by kissing her outside of a challenge.

During the episode, Liam tells her, “It’s been hard to compare the both of you because I’ve known Millie longer. You make me feel a very good way. I do feel a certain way when I’m around you.”

She then asks, “So, I’m doing something right?” before he responds, “You are doing something right.”

The pair then share a kiss before Lillie says, “That’s exactly what I wanted.”

But later, when discussing his options with Toby and Tyler, Liam appears to pledge his allegiance to Millie, despite the kiss.

While Tyler admitted to being torn about whether to recouple or not, Liam said fairly definitively, “I see more of a future with Millie, more than I see one with Lillie.”

Shortly afterwards, Hugo receives a text which reads, “Boys. Tonight there will be a recoupling in which you must decide whether you want to remain coupled up with your partner back in the villa or recouple with one of the new girls. #dontcountthedaysmakethedayscount.”

So, will Liam stay true to his word and remain coupled up with Millie, or will his chemistry with Lillie prove too tempting?

New episodes of Love Island are on ITV2 every night at 9pm, except Saturdays.