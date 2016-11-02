Love Island couple Nathan and Cara return to TOWIE after winning ITV2 reality show
The Love Island love birds are back on the ITVBe show this Wednesday – see full pictures here
Love Island love birds Nathan Massey and Cara De La Hoyde have come home to roost – and will make their TOWIE comeback this Wednesday at 10pm on ITVBe.
The couple filmed scenes in Romford which aired in the summer, and will feature again in tonight's episode with some very important news.
Nathan and Cara are set to pop up at Tommy Mallet's birthday party – after all, Nathan's best mates with Tommy – and come bearing news of a mysterious new TOWIE arrival.
Tommy was the person who convinced Nathan to go on Love Island in the first place and, following their win, TOWIE bosses confirmed the couple would be making an appearance on the show.
Also this Wednesday, original TOWIE cast member Lauren Goodger joins Megan McKenna on a pampering session to offer some much-needed advice.
And Gemma has flashbacks from her traumatic I'm a Celebrity experience as she visits a reptile centre with Lydia and Bobby.
The Only Way Is Essex airs Wednesday 2 November at 10pm on ITVBe.