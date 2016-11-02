Nathan and Cara are set to pop up at Tommy Mallet's birthday party – after all, Nathan's best mates with Tommy – and come bearing news of a mysterious new TOWIE arrival.

Tommy was the person who convinced Nathan to go on Love Island in the first place and, following their win, TOWIE bosses confirmed the couple would be making an appearance on the show.

Also this Wednesday, original TOWIE cast member Lauren Goodger joins Megan McKenna on a pampering session to offer some much-needed advice.

More like this

And Gemma has flashbacks from her traumatic I'm a Celebrity experience as she visits a reptile centre with Lydia and Bobby.

Advertisement

The Only Way Is Essex airs Wednesday 2 November at 10pm on ITVBe.