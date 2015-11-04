Louis Walsh is so keen to get back on the X Factor he's paid £20,000 for a seat alongside Simon Cowell
The former judge good-nauredly forked out for a prize at a charity auction
Former X Factor judge Louis Walsh has spent £20,000 of his own money to return to this year’s judging panel.
Proving that he’s more than up for a laugh, Walsh bid for the opportunity to sit on The X Factor panel during a charity auction at the Music Industry Awards, where Simon Cowell was being honoured.
There’s already been plenty of talk of Walsh's impending return, with this year's series the only one to run without the music mogul on the panel. But the bid doesn’t actually earn Walsh a spot back on our telly boxes. Instead, the money (which goes to Nordoff Robbins and the BRIT trust) means he can sit alongside Cowell and co during a dress rehearsal.
Good news for this year’s contestants of course, who'll finally find out if they’re a young version of anyone and whether or not they’re going to be the next big pop star...
The X Factor continues Saturday and Sunday at 8:00pm on ITV