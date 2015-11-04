There’s already been plenty of talk of Walsh's impending return, with this year's series the only one to run without the music mogul on the panel. But the bid doesn’t actually earn Walsh a spot back on our telly boxes. Instead, the money (which goes to Nordoff Robbins and the BRIT trust) means he can sit alongside Cowell and co during a dress rehearsal.

Good news for this year’s contestants of course, who'll finally find out if they’re a young version of anyone and whether or not they’re going to be the next big pop star...

Advertisement

The X Factor continues Saturday and Sunday at 8:00pm on ITV