The skit in question saw all six feet of Fielding clamber into a fridge, which Sandi Toksvig then playfully shut to trap him in.

It sparked outrage on social media and has so far prompted 24 complaints to Ofcom. The regulator is currently considering whether to investigate further.

The last time Ofcom considered investigating Bake Off was after the infamous 2014 Bingate incident, for which the watchdog received 800 complaints.

Bingate saw baker Ian Watters chucking away his Baked Alaska after discovering it had melted – with viewers accusing fellow contestant Diana Beard of sabotaging the pudding by removing it from a freezer.