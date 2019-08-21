Indeed, such is the distraction of the phone in the 21st Century living room (bedroom, kitchen or wherever else you watch shows) that more than two-thirds of people admit they've lost the plot with a TV show or film because they're looking at their mobile.

Our survey of more than 12,500 global RadioTimes.com users saw 68 per cent admit that they "missed what was happening in a TV show or film because they were looking at their phone."

But which nation's citizens are most easily lured away from the TV by their phone; the Americans, Australians, Canadians or the British?

Well, it turns out that it's us Brits who are most likely to be confused at the end of a show or movie with 73.5 per cent of British respondents admitting they had lost the plot because they were looking at their phone, with only 66 per cent of Americans and Canadians and 68 per cent of Australians left guessing after taking a digital detour in the palm of their hand.

Now of course in an age of Netflix, iPlayer and YouTube, there's no reason why people can't rewind the show if they've missed something, but we're not sure that's how the programme makers intended it to be watched - or if other people in the room who are concentrating will thank you for it!