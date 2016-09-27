Lord Sugar: Donald Trump is “not in my class”
The host of the UK Apprentice rubbishes the US Presidential candidate’s claims that all Lord Sugar’s success comes from him
Despite having been fellow hosts of The Apprentice in their respective countries for years, it’s safe to say that Lord Sugar and Donald Trump aren’t the best of friends.
Over the years the two businessmen have struck out at each other numerous times over social media and in interviews, culminating in comments from Trump (who left his Apprentice hosting job in 2015 to concentrate on his current US Presidential run) that Lord Sugar owed most of his TV success to him.
"He works for me," Trump said on Good Morning Britain. "He is a small timer. I mean, he's doing a nice job but don't forget, he works for me – I make money from The Apprentice.
"When we first chose him for the show, he was so low on the economic scale, he didn't really fit the role. I think he's made more money by being on The Apprentice than he has in business.”
But speaking at an event today to launch the 12th series of the UK Apprentice, Sugar rubbished the claims, describing them as “nonsense”.
“Yeah, he also said he’s gonna build a wall,” Lord Sugar told press. “I’m wondering why he hasn’t also claimed that he’s going to stop all snow storms in New York.
“It doesn’t warrant any response to that nonsense. It’s complete and utter nonsense, and he’s got nothing to do with this programme, other than that he was once the host of the American show, and left under a cloud of uncertainty with NBC.”
Speaking more generally about Trump, Lord Sugar continued: “He’s not as good as me, as far as The Apprentice is concerned. He’s not in my class, quite frankly. To be honest with you.
“I happened to see the debate with him and Hillary Clinton last night, or I saw clips of it. And what comes to mind, it was like a US version of Would I Lie to You? All that was missing was Rob Brydon in the middle.
“As many people have said, it’s quite a frightening thought that he may be the most powerful man in the world shortly.”
Looks like there won’t be any hatchet-burying tasks completed any time soon…
The Apprentice returns to BBC1 on Thursday 6th October at 9:00pm