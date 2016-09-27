"He works for me," Trump said on Good Morning Britain. "He is a small timer. I mean, he's doing a nice job but don't forget, he works for me – I make money from The Apprentice.

"When we first chose him for the show, he was so low on the economic scale, he didn't really fit the role. I think he's made more money by being on The Apprentice than he has in business.”

But speaking at an event today to launch the 12th series of the UK Apprentice, Sugar rubbished the claims, describing them as “nonsense”.

More like this

“Yeah, he also said he’s gonna build a wall,” Lord Sugar told press. “I’m wondering why he hasn’t also claimed that he’s going to stop all snow storms in New York.

“It doesn’t warrant any response to that nonsense. It’s complete and utter nonsense, and he’s got nothing to do with this programme, other than that he was once the host of the American show, and left under a cloud of uncertainty with NBC.”

Speaking more generally about Trump, Lord Sugar continued: “He’s not as good as me, as far as The Apprentice is concerned. He’s not in my class, quite frankly. To be honest with you.

“I happened to see the debate with him and Hillary Clinton last night, or I saw clips of it. And what comes to mind, it was like a US version of Would I Lie to You? All that was missing was Rob Brydon in the middle.

“As many people have said, it’s quite a frightening thought that he may be the most powerful man in the world shortly.”

Looks like there won’t be any hatchet-burying tasks completed any time soon…

Advertisement

The Apprentice returns to BBC1 on Thursday 6th October at 9:00pm