Loose Women confirms return of Loose Men as Mike Tindall joins panel

Loose Men is returning tomorrow (Friday 19th November) to mark International Men’s Day, with the likes of Mike Tindall and Vernon Kay sitting on the panel.

The upcoming special will mark the third time Loose Women has rebranded to feature an all-male line-up of hosts, who’ll be chatting about the importance of men speaking out about their mental health.

Loose Men‘s very first show aired a year ago, with the Loose Women handing over the episode to a panel of male celebrities for the first time in the magazine programme’s 22-year history.

The show’s editor Sally Shelford said in a statement: “Last year we were bowled over by the huge response from viewers to our first ever Loose Men to mark International Men’s Day.

“Hearing from some of the UK’s most-famous faces opening up about mental health, bullying and body shaming, kick-started so many important conversations. We simply had to do it again.”

Read on for everything you need to know about tomorrow’s Loose Men special.

Why is Loose Men returning?

Loose Men is returning to mark International Men’s Day and to raise awareness of mental health issues among men.

As the day is dedicated to preventing men from suffering in silence, the Loose Men special will cover a range of topics in an effort to start a conversation amongst men about mental health as part of Loose Women’s Stand By Your Man campaign.

Who is presenting Loose Men?

Tomorrow’s Loose Men special will be anchored by I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here’s Vernon Kay, who’ll be joined on the panel by former rugby player Mike Tindall, presenter and Strictly Come Dancing winner Ore Oduba and Love Island‘s Iain Stirling.

British supermodel David Gandy will also be stopping by the show as a guest.

Speaking about tomorrow’s show, Tindall said: “I am looking forward to being Loose Men, talking about some really important issues facing men.

“Being a rugby player from the north, I think I would probably have a reputation [of] just getting on with it, but that doesn’t always work and all of us need to talk about things. This is a great chance to do that.”

Meanwhile, Oduba added: “I’ve been a huge fan of Loose Women as long as I can remember… I’m so excited to be on the panel, it’ll be loads of fun.”

What will the Loose Men be talking about?

Tomorrow’s Loose Men will see the panel chat about mental health and the “issues that really matter to men today”, ITV has teased.

While Vernon Kay has revealed that the panel will be discussing all the issues facing modern men today. “From mental health to fatherhood and family, we won’t leave any taboo subject uncovered,” he said.

Oduba added: “I’m really proud to be discussing the issues that affect us guys psychologically and emotionally.”

The episode will also cover topics such as ageing and relationships through eye-opening conversations and “lots of laughs along the way”.

Loose Men airs tomorrow at 12:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub.