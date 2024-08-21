"I'm in hospital at the moment and wanted to take this moment to say thank you," she wrote.

"Firstly to the medical teams who have got me this far with incredible skill and kindness. To my family and friends who have been absolutely extraordinary every step of the way - I am so very grateful and love you so much.

"And of course thank you to my colleagues - including those at @itg_ltd, @bbc6music, @bbctheoneshow and #DesertIslandDiscs for their support - and for giving me the time off that I need to get better."

She also used the moment to urge people to get themselves "checked out" if they find themselves "avoiding a test or putting off an appointment". "Please do it today," she wrote.

Lauren Laverne. Belinda Jiao/Getty Images

"Half of us will get cancer at some point, and if you do, finding out asap is everything. It's usually my job to bring the good vibes on air but any you have to spare are very much welcome here. Sending loads of love to anyone in a similar boat, or who has made it back to shore."

Colleagues and friends alike have been sharing their well wishes in the comments of her post, with football pundit Ian Wright commenting a number of heart emojis in the comment section.

Journalist Bryony Gordon commented she was "sending all the healing vibes", along with Myleene Klass, who wrote: "You are incredible and have been every step of the way. Love you Lala."

Fellow presenter Gabby Logan wrote, "Sending you all the love and positive healing Lauren," with BBC Radio 2 broadcaster Dermot O'Leary sharing a heart emoji beneath the post.

Laverne is best known for her TV and radio presenting work, and has hosted the likes of The One Show, Late Night Woman's Hour and this year's Ivor Novello Awards.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.