It was the TV hit no one saw coming. When Last One Laughing landed on Prime Video last year, it became the fastest word-of-mouth sensation we've seen at Radio Times.

A brilliantly simple idea, it locked 10 of Britain's sharpest comics in a room and challenged them to do the unthinkable: not laugh. The result was six hours of escalating absurdity, stitched into one of the funniest series on TV.

If you missed the first run, seek it out before diving into series two, it's a masterclass in controlled chaos.

As you can see, we feature 12 different covers this week. We spoke to all 10 contestants, plus the hosts, about what it's like to take part. Not laughing, it would seem, is only half the battle: the real art lies in breaking everyone else.

The comedians quickly realised this was unlike any panel show they'd done before. As Jimmy Carr succinctly puts it, it was "the right show at the right time... it's impossible to be sad or angry while laughing".

Elsewhere we catch up with Call the Midwife favourite Ella Bruccoleri (Sister Frances), who stars as Mary Bennet in The Other Bennet Sister, a costume drama adapted from former BBC Two controller Janice Hadlow's novel of the same name.

It's a delicious confection that imagines Pride and Prejudice seen through the lens of the bookish Mary and her quest for happiness.

In this issue we celebrate two very different kinds of restraint, and the joy that breaks through when composure finally gives way.

Also in this week's Radio Times:

Daniel Lawrence Taylor is bringing his culture-clash comedy Boarders to an end - but on his terms.

After 20 series of The Apprentice Lord Sugar is still inspiring young entrepreneurs.

Sheridan Smith shares a glimpse of her forthcoming drama, The Cage.

