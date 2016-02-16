Gaga started out her performance singing Space Oddity, while a projection of transformative space colours transfigured her face into different iconic Bowie looks.

The singer continued the rest of her set in full Ziggy Stardust regalia, including bright orange hair, and powered through special effects-filled performances of songs like Ziggy Stardust, Changes, Suffragette City and Heroes.

At one point during the performance, Chic co-founder Nile Rodgers – the main producer on albums Let's Dance and Black Tie White Noise – joined Gaga on stage.

Last night's spectacle serves as yet another accomplishment in the star's already successful 2016. She performed the US National Anthem at Super Bowl 50 earlier this month, and is slated to take to the stage at the Oscars later this month following her Best Original Song nomination.