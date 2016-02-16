Lady Gaga dresses as Ziggy Stardust for David Bowie tribute at the Grammy Awards
The pop star, fresh from her Super Bowl performance, performed a medley of the late singer's hits
There were a lot of memorable moments from last night's Grammy Awards: Taylor Swift winning Album of the Year, Adele struggling through some technical difficulties and Justin Bieber's acoustic version of Love Yourself were the talk of Twitter.
But there was one performance which stuck out. Lady Gaga performed a six-minute tribute to the late David Bowie at the award show, wowing audiences both in the room and across the globe.
Gaga started out her performance singing Space Oddity, while a projection of transformative space colours transfigured her face into different iconic Bowie looks.
The singer continued the rest of her set in full Ziggy Stardust regalia, including bright orange hair, and powered through special effects-filled performances of songs like Ziggy Stardust, Changes, Suffragette City and Heroes.
At one point during the performance, Chic co-founder Nile Rodgers – the main producer on albums Let's Dance and Black Tie White Noise – joined Gaga on stage.
Last night's spectacle serves as yet another accomplishment in the star's already successful 2016. She performed the US National Anthem at Super Bowl 50 earlier this month, and is slated to take to the stage at the Oscars later this month following her Best Original Song nomination.