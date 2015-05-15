But despite having fond memories of the character, she does have some reservations about the name. “If I’d known I would ever be famous I wouldn’t have chosen that name ever.”

“There was a period when people named their babies Kylie-Charlene.”

Minogue joined Neighbours as a teenager in 1986, capturing the hearts of the nation as sassy garage mechanic Charlene Mitchell whose wedding to Scott Robinson (played by Jason Donavan) was watched by 20 million people on BBC1 in 1987, the most viewed television show of the year.

She released her first album a year later and has gone on to become one of the best known solo artists in the world of pop music.

The Graham Norton Show, BBC One, 15th May at 10.35pm