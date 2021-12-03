Kirstie Allsop is back with more handy tips about how to create the best festive atmosphere in the run-up to Christmas, with a new special episode of Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas airing on Channel 4 tonight (Friday 3rd December).

Since its debut in 2014, the series has seen the Location, Location, Location presenter share all sorts of advice about crafting decorations and making festive bakes with help from a handful of special guests.

That’s no different this year, with highlights set to include bespoke Christmas crackers, printed scarves and floral arrangements and appearances from the likes of her Relocation, Relocation co-host Phil Spencer, MasterChef champion Shelina Permalloo and Kirstie’s florist sister Sofie.

The series is all filmed inside a particularly Christmassy house, and so you might be wondering where exactly that house is located, and whether it is actually Allsop’s real home – read on for everything you need to know.

Where is the house in Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas?

The house where filming takes place is not actually Kirstie’s own house – rather it is set in Rodos Location House, a five-bedroom detached property located in the NW6 postcode area of London.

The home is described by Shoot Factory as “a spacious five bedroom detached family location house with 3,000 sq ft of accommodation over three floors”.

The description continues: “Being positioned on the corner of a road, the house has uninterrupted natural light from three sides, making this an incredibly bright home.”

Kirstie's Handmade Christmas airs on Channel 4 on Friday 3rd December at 8pm.