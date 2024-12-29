Speaking in an interview being shown on BBC Two’s Lives Well Lived programme at 6pm on Sunday 29th December, Sutherland said he grew up unaware of his father’s work.

"So I'm 17 years old, I've moved to Los Angeles and a friend had this incredible collection of all of my father's films on VHS [Video Home System]," Kiefer said.

"When I see his work, it's just astounding."

"I didn't realise how special and great you are as an actor," he told his father.

"And he was so sweet - he kind of almost cried and said, 'Well, how could you? You were just a boy.'

"And that was a really special moment for both of us and our relationship kind of took a turn at that point."

Kiefer Sutherland at the 24: Live Another Day premiere. Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

The duo later worked together on 2016 Western Forsaken.

"It was a great time to spend together," Kiefer said of the process.

Donald Sutherland made his big-screen debut in 1963 with a role in the British drama The World Ten Times Over.

He went on to star in a number of major projects, including The Dirty Dozen, M*A*S*H, Don't Look Now, Klute and Six Degrees of Separation.

Later on in his career, Sutherland starred in the Hunger Games franchise, based on Suzanne Collins’s YA novels, appearing as the ominous villain President Coriolanus Snow.

His other film credits include comedy Kelly’s Heroes, thriller Don’t Look Now, Steelyard Blues and Animal House, while TV credits include Dirty Sexy Money, The Undoing and Path to War.



Lives Well Lived will air on BBC Two at 6pm on Sunday 29th December.

