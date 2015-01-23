Hoppen’s announcement follows that of fellow Dragon Duncan Bannatyne, who will also leave after this twelfth series, having been a part of the show for ten years.

Hoppen, who has invested in various projects during her time on the show, says time is the issue.

“Due to a packed schedule and international commitments I sadly cannot commit to the filming schedule,” she told the BBC.

“It has been a privilege to be part of a programme which champions entrepreneurs. I will miss my fellow judges and I’m sure someone amazing will fill my seat.

“What’s left to say but ‘I’m out’,” she jokingly added.

Peter Jones remains the only investor from the original line-up and – presuming he sticks around – will now see two new faces take up residence in the Den alongside Deborah Meaden and Piers Linney.

There has been no news as yet of a replacement for either Dragon.

