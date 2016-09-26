“One day I will be sacked by the radio station kind enough to host me,” said the former Apprentice contestant who once compared migrants to “cockroaches”.

"I accept that, without question. One day I will say something that takes it so far over the line I will have to go and I accept that too. I think that is part of the condition of living your life on the line.”

Asked by RadioTimes.com from the floor whether she is worried about another “mouthy” presenter taking her place she said: “Of course not. If someone wants to take my place they can try. “

More like this

Hopkins was given her own LBC show in April after a stint as a guest presenter on the network which airs across the capital.

Advertisement

Her show runs from 10am to midday on Sunday is part of a refreshed weekend schedule on the station which also sees former tennis player and breakfast TV presenter Andrew Castle present the weekend breakfast show on Saturday and Sunday.