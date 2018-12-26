The BBC will also be revealing their brand new adaptation of Zog, the story of a young dragon and a reluctant princess, narrated by Lenny Henry.

What time is The Gruffalo on TV?

The Gruffalo airs 9am on Christmas Day 2018 (Tuesday 25th December) on BBC1.

Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s most famous picture book is adapted for the big screen, telling the story of an ingenious mouse (voiced by James Corden) who invents a hideous monster to scare away foes — only to come face to face with the beast itself lurking in the woods...

When is The Gruffalo's Child on TV?

The Gruffalo's Child airs at 9.25am (straight after The Gruffalo) on Christmas Day 2018 (Tuesday 25th December) on BBC1.

Mother Squirrel (Helena Bonham Carter) tells her children about the Gruffalo's child, who disobeys her dad and steps out into the woods. The Big Bad Mouse doesn't really exist... does he?

When is Room On The Broom on TV?

Room On The Broom airs at 3pm on Sunday 23rd December on BBC1.

Narrated by Simon Pegg, Room On The Broom tells the story of a witch who allows more and more animals to take a ride on her broom — to the annoyance of her cat (voiced by Rob Brydon).

When is Stick Man on TV?

Stick Man airs at 3.15pm on Friday 28th December on BBC1.

Voiced by Martin Freeman, Hugh Bonneville and Jennifer Saunders, Stick Man is a story about a stick who gets separated from his home, and must go on a quest to return to it.

When is The Highway Rat on TV?

The Highway Rat airs at 3.15pm on Boxing Day 2018 (Wednesday 26th December) on BBC1.

A greedy rat, voiced by former Doctor Who star David Tennant, turns to highway robbery to indulge his sweet tooth. Narrated by Rob Brydon.

Zog is due to air on BBC1 on Christmas Day (Tuesday 25th December) at 4.50pm. Click here for everything you need to know about the brand new animated short film