Now the show is making a comeback on ITV, starting with a new two-part murder trial inspired by a real-life case of arsenic poisoning.

TV personality and Strictly Come Dancing star Robert Rinder, otherwise known as Judge Rinder, will host as the show examines the case of a man accused of murdering his wife.

In the first of two parts we'll hear from the prosecution witnesses as they give evidence against James Byron. These doctors, police, friends and family members will portray him as an adulterous and callous man with a "penchant for poison".

But there is doubt: was this murder, or could it have been a tragic accident – or even suicide?

Judge Rinder will guide us through this complex legal case, inviting viewers to make a decision before revealing the verdict of the original jury in the case that inspired this storyline.

Crown Court will return to ITV later this year