Little-known fact: Vegas actually holds a third-class degree in ceramics from Middlesex University, and is a former pupil of Throwdown judge Kate Malone. “I was constantly saying ‘you’re really clever but you’re not doing anything,’” Malone said. “He ended up getting a low grade, and has been trying to get his own back on me ever since.”

Having turned up to challenge the contestants to make a teapot in under a minute, Vegas showed off his own skills by crafting a body, lid, spout and handle and magicking up a clay masterpiece without breaking a sweat.

Well, masterpiece may be a bit strong, but when it came to testing whether it functioned as an actual teapot, Vegas's creation was a winner.

More like this

Advertisement

The Great Pottery Throwdown final airs on Thursday 23rd March at 8pm on BBC2