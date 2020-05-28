The Rude episode covers topics including what words were considered too vulgar to be broadcast on the BBC in the 1950s, the uses of the BARF scale, Sandi's lateness, plus - and this is the intriguing bit - the potential for rudeness when you have a pair of chopsticks and a badminton shuttlecock.

Yes, we were a bit confused by this one too, but an exclusive clip given to RadioTimes.com from tonight's episode shows us it's going to be hilarious finding out exactly what they're up to. The funny clip shows Sandi using a badminton racket to serve a shuttlecock to each of her panellists, who are trying to catch it with chopsticks.

The round descends into chaos though, when John Barrowman decides his shuttlecock looks a bit like a Dalek, and starts shouting "Exterminate!" while getting the shuttlecock to gobble up some Jelly Babies that he has on his desk. All Whovians will have has the same thought we're sure!

Check out the clip below:

For more hilarity, tune into QI when it returns to BBC2 tonight. This will be Sandi Toksvig's fifth series as host, after taking over from Stephen Fry in 2016.

QI returns to BBC Two tonight at 9pm. To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide.