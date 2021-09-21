Joe Wicks on looping in BBC’s beloved Duggee for new kids workout series

PE with Joe viewers know all too well the importance – and enjoyment – of getting little ones up and moving, and the man behind the YouTube sensations is back with a new workout series for kids.

Advertisement

Building on the incredible success he found over the lockdown periods, Joe Wicks is about to launch The Workout Badges, starring alongside popular BBC cartoon Duggee.

The episodes, each lasting less than 10 minutes, encourage little children to head on an adventure with the Hey Duggee characters while doing some fun exercises along the way. Complete the episode, and you’re rewarded with a “workout badge”.

“I’m really passionate about inspiring young people to exercise, obviously with PE with Joe it’s all about getting kids moving and it’s really my passion now. I love what it’s achieved getting adults moving with my YouTube and my app,” Wicks tells RadioTimes.com during an exclusive chat.

“But when I see kids exercising and I see the benefits it has on them and how they feel afterwards, I’m really driven by that. PE with Joe happened, and I thought, ‘How can I continue that legacy and still keep kids engaged in fitness?’ And I thought, what better way to partner up with something like an amazing loved cartoon show like Hey Duggee. I thought it would be a great way of getting that even younger age, preschoolers, who are so impressionable and you can almost put it in their DNA that exercise is fun, it can change how you feel, it can give you a bit of energy, it can boost your mood. I just thought it was a great partnership.”

As for filming, it certainly wasn’t without its difficulties as Wicks had to work with a green screen to bring Duggee to life.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

“So, I’m thrown into the world with Duggee and the squirrels,” Wicks explains. “We’re looking and interacting. It’s a really great format and it just works.”

He adds: “It was really fun, yeah, and it was challenging because we had two kids and we had to film separately. I was so tired those three days of filming, but we got some really good videos, and I think evergreen that will last for years to come.”

As for the future, Wicks “would love to do more” Workout Badges, but that will be in the hands of YouTube Originals (seems like a no-brainer to us) and he’s on standby for more PE with Joe, should the time arise. The nation awaits…

Advertisement

Check out our handy TV Guide for something to watch.